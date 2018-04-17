Skoro wins ABU title — Nigeria Today

Skoro wins ABU title

Waidi “Skoro” Usman, on Saturday, won the African Boxing Union (ABU) featherweight title by knocking out Michael “Shaka” Nyawade of Kenya in the eleventh round.

The bout, one of the seven at GOtv Boxing Night 14, held at the National Stadium in Lagos, saw Skoro knock down his opponent four times.

The Nigerian pugilist, who also holds the West African Boxing Union (WABU) title, was on a redemption-seeking mission. A shot at the title in December 2015 resulted in defeat to Uganda’s Edward Kakembo.

Another big winner on the night was Rilwan “Baby Face” Babatunde, who emerged the WABU welterweight champion via a fifth-round knockout of Republic of Benin’s Djossou Agoy Basile. He also won the Mojisola Ogunsanya Memorial Trophy for the best boxer, as well as a cash prize of N1million.

Similarly, Rilwan “Real One” Oladosu defeated Kehinde “Ijoba” Badmus to win the national lightweight title.

The colourful boxer won the national lightweight title by defeating Kehinde “Ijoba” Badmus. A national challenge bout in the category also saw the ABU champion, Oto “Joe Boy” Joseph defeat a hard-fighting Prince “Lion” Nwoye.

In the cruiserweight category, Abiodun “Finito” Afini knocked out Razak “Hyena” Ramon. Sulaimon “Olags” Adeosun saw off Majesty “Majesty 1” Maduka in their light heavyweight challenge duel, while Chukwuebuka “Wise King” Ezewudo defeated Semiu “Jagaban” Olapade.

The post Skoro wins ABU title appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

