Skyy Vodka announces DJ Big N as official ambassador — Nigeria Today

Skyy Vodka announces DJ Big N as official ambassador

BY ROTIMI AGBANA

Premium vodka brand, SKYY Vodka, today, kicked off its ‘Live Without Limits’ campaign with the announcement of DJ Big N as its official brand ambassador. Signed to Mavin Records, DJ Big N is the second Nigerian brand ambassador and the first Nigerian DJ signed to SKYY Vodka.

“The Live Without Limits campaign defines the boundless imagination, creativity, lifestyle and persona of the SKYY Vodka man or woman.

These were the things we considered when we decided on working with DJ Big N; he’s an outstanding individual who has set himself apart from the usual to become the official DJ of what can only be described as Africa’s biggest record label.

DJ Big N will be the face of SKYY Vodka through the entire duration of the campaign His larger than life personality speaks to what the SKYY Vodka brand is all about. We are excited to have him on board.” Olawande Alaran, Brand Manager for Skyy Vodka says.

Born Nonso Temisan Ajufo DJ Big N, is an integral part of Mavin Records and has toured with some of the biggest acts on the world stage. Armed with an undergraduate degree in psychology and an MBA, DJ Big N started his career in the UK, playing at the local clubs, before getting his big break performing at the Nigerian Independence 2009. Since then, he has gone on to become the official DJ for Tiwa Savage before becoming the official DJ for entertainment powerhouse, Mavin Records.

According to DJ Big N, “I’m delighted to be working with SKYY Vodka, a brand that I just so happen to be very fond of. The brand is unique in the fact that in a short time, it has come to be the most popular Vodka brand out right now and is doing so by being relevant, excellent and differentiated in its approach to connect with vodka lovers. All my life, I’ve worked hard to be excellent in whatever I choose to do. It feels great to know that effort is celebrated.”

In the next couple of days, SKYY Vodka and DJ Big N will be announcing activities that are part of the campaign.

