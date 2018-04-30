Slay Queen Confesses To Killing Her Two Children And Setting Them On Fire — Nigeria Today

Slay Queen Confesses To Killing Her Two Children And Setting Them On Fire

An Instagram cosmetics queen has confessed to killing her own children and setting fire to them, after claiming she could no longer support them. Divorcee Elena Karimova, who has 21,000 subscribers for her online cosmetic sales business, is being investigated for strangling her daughter, Khadizha, four, and son Suleiman, two, in the back seat of her rented Kia Rio.

The Russian woman – who had fallen behind with loan repayments after bein g divorced by her husband – then bought fuel from a petrol station, drove the bodies to a forest and set fire to her dead children.

Fearing she would be spotted by locals, the 27-year-old put the charred bodies back in her car and returned home.

The next day she put the corpses in an abandoned warehouse near Nizhny Novgorod in western Russia and set fire to it.

Firemen initially found what appeared to be one severely burned body after extinguishing the blaze

Locals had noticed Karimova’s car at the scene and police interrogated her leading to an immediate confession, say reports. “I couldn’t provide for my children,” she told officers.

Later in court, where she was remanded in custody, she said: “I’m very sorry for what happened. “I do not even know how I could go about this.”

Source – Nationalhelm

The post Slay Queen Confesses To Killing Her Two Children And Setting Them On Fire appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

