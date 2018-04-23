Slow Implementation Of Yamoussoukro Decision Impeded Investments In African Air Transport – ICAO President - Independent Newspapers Limited — Nigeria Today

Slow Implementation Of Yamoussoukro Decision Impeded Investments In African Air Transport – ICAO President – Independent Newspapers Limited
|
Independent Newspapers Limited
|
Slow Implementation Of Yamoussoukro Decision Impeded Investments In African Air Transport – ICAO President
Independent Newspapers Limited
Lagos – Dr. Bernard Aliu, President in Council of the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) has said that the slow implementation of Yamoussoukro Decision (YD) by African Governments had a negative impact on the development of aviation …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!