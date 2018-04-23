 Slow Implementation Of Yamoussoukro Decision Impeded Investments In African Air Transport – ICAO President - Independent Newspapers Limited — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Slow Implementation Of Yamoussoukro Decision Impeded Investments In African Air Transport – ICAO President – Independent Newspapers Limited

Posted on Apr 23, 2018 in World | 0 comments


Independent Newspapers Limited

Slow Implementation Of Yamoussoukro Decision Impeded Investments In African Air Transport – ICAO President
Independent Newspapers Limited
Lagos – Dr. Bernard Aliu, President in Council of the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) has said that the slow implementation of Yamoussoukro Decision (YD) by African Governments had a negative impact on the development of aviation

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.