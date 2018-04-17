Small-scale farmers should be at the centre of land reform - Times LIVE — Nigeria Today

Small-scale farmers should be at the centre of land reform – Times LIVE
Small-scale farmers should be at the centre of land reform
Smallholder farming has been neglected over the past 23 years of South Africa's attempt to redistribute land taken away from black people during the apartheid era. Not one farm acquired for redistribution has been officially sub-divided, despite there …
Land reform plan has been drawn up — it just needs willing leaders
