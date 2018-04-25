‘Smallville’ Actress Arrested On Sex Trafficking Cult Charges [Video] — Nigeria Today

‘Smallville’ Actress Arrested On Sex Trafficking Cult Charges [Video]

When we last heard of NXIVM it was October 2017 and the problematic, Keith Raniere-led movement had been picked up by the New York Times.

Fast forward six months, and Allison Mack was arrested on Friday, pleading not guilty to a slew of charges, including sex trafficking and forced labour conspiracy, reports The Daily Beast.

Seriously.

You might recognise Mack. She appeared as series-regular Chloe Sullivan on Smallville, playing Clark Kent’s best friend with a secret crush. I guess you have to find love somewhere after being denied for nine years.

Following the hearing, the Smallville actress-turned-alleged sex cult second-in-command was released on a $5 million (R62 million) bail:

Mack’s arrest comes after Keith Raniere, the alleged cult kingpin, was apprehended in Mexico last month. In legal documents, the United States attorney writes that the defendant, aka Allison Mack, “is charged with using force, fraud, and coercion to recruit and maintain DOS slaves, and instructing those slaves to engage in sexual acts with Raniere, among other assignments. The defendant aggressively recruited DOS slaves and required those slaves to recruit slaves of their own.”

Raniere, below:

DOS loosely translates to Master Over the Slave Women – also referred to as “The Vow” – and involves the practice of collecting “collateral” from female members otherwise known as “slaves”:

According to legal docs submitted on the subject of Mack’s bail, “DOS masters, including the defendant, groomed DOS slaves for sex with Raniere by requiring DOS slaves to adhere to extremely restrictive diets and not remove their pubic hair (in accordance with Raniere’s sexual preferences) and by requiring them to remain celibate and not to masturbate. DOS masters, including the defendant, who directed their slaves to have sex with Raniere, received financial benefits in the form of continued status and participation in DOS, as well as financial opportunities from Raniere.”

Read more about how the cult works here.

And a look at the trial, below:

Mack, who was also accused of ordering “slaves” to maintain restrictive diets in keeping with Raniere’s alleged aesthetic preferences, could be facing a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years to life if convicted.

Hence the substantial bail package.

A look at the duo in conversation below shows just how batshit this whole cult was in the first place:

Drink every time you hear a keyword used in any talk of surface-level spirituality. Vom.

[source:dailybeast]

