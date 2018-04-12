Smart Toothbrushes Tell You Everything You're Doing Wrong - Wall Street Journal — Nigeria Today

Smart Toothbrushes Tell You Everything You’re Doing Wrong – Wall Street Journal
|
Wall Street Journal
|
Smart Toothbrushes Tell You Everything You're Doing Wrong
Wall Street Journal
The artificial-intelligence-enabled Colgate E1 comes with an app that ensures you're scrupulously cleansing day and night. Admittedly, it's a little weird. TOOTH BE TOLD Colgate's app monitors brushing and chimes in when you miss a spot. Photo: F …
Electric Toothbrush Market Global Analysis by 2023: Smilex, LION, Interplak(Conair), Kolibree, PURSONIC and LG
Growth Opportunities of Electric Toothbrush market in the Global Industry with analysis, Expected Growth and Forcast …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!