 Smart Toothbrushes Tell You Everything You're Doing Wrong - Wall Street Journal — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Smart Toothbrushes Tell You Everything You’re Doing Wrong – Wall Street Journal

Posted on Apr 12, 2018 in Business | 0 comments


Wall Street Journal

Smart Toothbrushes Tell You Everything You're Doing Wrong
Wall Street Journal
The artificial-intelligence-enabled Colgate E1 comes with an app that ensures you're scrupulously cleansing day and night. Admittedly, it's a little weird. TOOTH BE TOLD Colgate's app monitors brushing and chimes in when you miss a spot. Photo: F
Electric Toothbrush Market Global Analysis by 2023: Smilex, LION, Interplak(Conair), Kolibree, PURSONIC and LGThe Mobile Herald
Growth Opportunities of Electric Toothbrush market in the Global Industry with analysis, Expected Growth and Forcast …Facts of Week

all 4 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.