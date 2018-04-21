 SmugMug acquires Flickr from Yahoo, says ‘the future is bright’ — Nigeria Today
SmugMug acquires Flickr from Yahoo, says ‘the future is bright’

Posted on Apr 21, 2018

Photo-sharing site SmugMug has acquired fellow photo-sharing site Flickr from Yahoo (Oath Inc.) for an undisclosed sum. Don’t worry, though — Flickr isn’t going anywhere, and may even finally receive the resources it’s long deserved.

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

