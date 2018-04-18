Snap, then shop — Snapchat rolls out Shoppable AR filters — Nigeria Today

Snap, then shop — Snapchat rolls out Shoppable AR filters

Snapchat fans can now shop directly from the app, thanks to new Shoppable AR filters. The new feature allows Sponsored Lenses to include product links, download links, or video links directly inside Snapchat.

