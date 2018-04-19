 Snatch of senate mace: Presidency may be next – Shehu Sani — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Snatch of senate mace: Presidency may be next – Shehu Sani

Posted on Apr 19, 2018 in News | 0 comments

The Senator representing Kaduna Central, Shehu Sani, has described that the invasion and the snatching of the mace from the upper legislative chambers as an attempted coup d’etat and an assault to democracy. Thugs suspected to be loyal to the suspended Senator representing Delta Central Senatorial district, Ovie Omo-Agege on Wednesday, invaded the red chambers […]

Snatch of senate mace: Presidency may be next – Shehu Sani

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.