Snatched mace: Omo-Agege’s kinsman calls for senator’s recall — Nigeria Today

Snatched mace: Omo-Agege’s kinsman calls for senator’s recall
Frank Tietie, one of the constituents of the suspended lawmaker representing Delta Central senatorial district, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege has called on other members of the senatorial district to immediately commence the recall process of the embattled lawmaker if found to have caused the snatching of the mace from the Senate floor on Wednesday. He condemned […]
Snatched mace: Omo-Agege’s kinsman calls for senator’s recall
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!