Snatching of Nigerian senate mace blessing – Senator Ibrahim — Nigeria Today

Snatching of Nigerian senate mace blessing – Senator Ibrahim

Posted on Apr 21, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Senator Abu Ibrahim from Katsina South Senatorial District, has said the mace snatching incident at the Senate was a blessing in disguise. He said the invasion of the Senate by thugs has provided an opportunity for lawmakers to reassess the security structure at the National Assembly. The lawmaker stated this while addressing State House Correspondents. […]

