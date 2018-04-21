Snatching of Senate mace: NLC reacts, advises lawmakers on what to do — Nigeria Today

Snatching of Senate mace: NLC reacts, advises lawmakers on what to do
The Nigerian Labour Congress, NLC, has reacted to the recent invasion of the National Assembly by thugs. Thugs suspected to be loyal to the suspended Senator representing Delta Central Senatorial district, Ovie Omo-Agege, on Wednesday, invaded the red chambers and forcefully took away the parliament’s symbol of authority. NLC President, Ayuba Wabba in a statement […]
