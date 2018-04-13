 So Lovely! Nigerian couple celebrates their adorable quintuplets first birthday — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

So Lovely! Nigerian couple celebrates their adorable quintuplets first birthday

Posted on Apr 13, 2018 in Weird News/Gist | 0 comments

A Nigerian lady Oluwakemi Funmilayo Aminu and her husband Mark Imudia Uduehi celebrated their set of quintuplets on their first birthday on April 12. The children were born in Abuja, when Uduehi from Ekpoma in Esan West Local Government Area, was then unemployed while his wife was a civil servant with the Nigerian Population Commission […]

The post So Lovely! Nigerian couple celebrates their adorable quintuplets first birthday appeared first on Timeofgist.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.