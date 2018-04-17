SO SAD! Beautiful Female Journalist Is Stabbed To Death (Photo) — Nigeria Today

SO SAD! Beautiful Female Journalist Is Stabbed To Death (Photo)

A female journalist based in Bekwai area of Ghana has been stabbed to death by unknown assailants. According to a report by AdomNews, The woman identified as Portia Amma Agyeiwaaa of Dess FM was found in a pool of blood in front of her Bentil house room at Nyameduasi, a suburb of Asante-Bekwai after allegedly […]

The post SO SAD! Beautiful Female Journalist Is Stabbed To Death (Photo) appeared first on Timeofgist.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

