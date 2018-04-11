SO SAD! Politician Who Contested Election 4 Times Before Winning Dies On His Birthday (Photo) — Nigeria Today

SO SAD! Politician Who Contested Election 4 Times Before Winning Dies On His Birthday (Photo)

A councillor in Bariga Local Council Development Area (LCDA) of Lagos, idenitfied as Solomon Adewale Awokoya aka Ogbogbon, died on his 45th birthday. Acording to a report by The Nation, The deceased attempted to be councillor and lost out thrice before his got the All Progressives Congress (APC) ticket on his fourth trial. The late […]

