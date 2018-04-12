Soccer - Benatia says he is disgusted by the world of football - The Star Online — Nigeria Today

Soccer – Benatia says he is disgusted by the world of football – The Star Online
Soccer – Benatia says he is disgusted by the world of football
MILAN (Reuters) – Juventus defender Medhi Benatia said he was "disgusted" by the world of football after conceding the stoppage-time penalty which allowed Real Madrid to snatch victory in their Champions League quarter-final tie. "I'm proud of my time …
