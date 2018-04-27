 Social Feed: Challenge Facebook friends with a donation match — Nigeria Today
Social Feed: Challenge Facebook friends with a donation match

Posted on Apr 27, 2018

In this week’s Social Feed, see how Facebook is expanding the platform’s fundraising tool. Pinterest also sees updated for the visually impaired, while YouTube turns 13, and Facebook begins vetting political advertisers in the U.S.

