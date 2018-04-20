 Social Feed: Pinterest glams up, Facebook tests ‘live’ prerecorded premieres — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Social Feed: Pinterest glams up, Facebook tests ‘live’ prerecorded premieres

Posted on Apr 20, 2018 in News, Technology | 0 comments

What are the social networks up to this week? Facebook is launching a slew of new tests, while facing scrutiny for housing discrimination on top of data practices. Pinterest now has prettier profiles for businesses (with more stats).

The post Social Feed: Pinterest glams up, Facebook tests ‘live’ prerecorded premieres appeared first on Digital Trends.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.