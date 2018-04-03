Social innovation and entrepreneurship: Drivers of Africa’s Breakthrough — Nigeria Today

Social innovation and entrepreneurship: Drivers of Africa’s Breakthrough
Lagos Business School in collaboration with Ford Foundation commenced the first round of the Nonprofit Leadership and Management Programme (Certificate course) in February 2018. As part of the Programme, a team of MBA students and members of the Sustainability Centre of Lagos Business School visited Ashesi University in Ghana to explore how the University has…
The post Social innovation and entrepreneurship: Drivers of Africa’s Breakthrough appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!