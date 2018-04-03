Social innovation and entrepreneurship: Drivers of Africa’s Breakthrough — Nigeria Today

Social innovation and entrepreneurship: Drivers of Africa’s Breakthrough

Lagos Business School in collaboration with Ford Foundation commenced the first round of the Nonprofit Leadership and Management Programme (Certificate course) in February 2018. As part of the Programme, a team of MBA students and members of the Sustainability Centre of Lagos Business School visited Ashesi University in Ghana to explore how the University has…

This content is for Standard & Premium Digital Subscribers only. Visit the site and log in/register to read.

The post Social innovation and entrepreneurship: Drivers of Africa’s Breakthrough appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

