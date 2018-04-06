 Social Investment Programme Got N175bn In 2 years – Presidential Aide Tells Senate — Nigeria Today
Social Investment Programme Got N175bn In 2 years – Presidential Aide Tells Senate

Maryam  Uwais, the special adviser  to President Muhammadu Buhari on the National Social Investment Programme informed the National Assembly today that  the programme received between 2016 and 2017 N175billion out of the N1 trillion approved  in the budgets for the  two years. Uwais clarification came after Senator Danjuma Goje, chairman of the Senate Committee on […]

