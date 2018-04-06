Social Investment Programme Got N175bn In 2 years – Presidential Aide Tells Senate — Nigeria Today

Social Investment Programme Got N175bn In 2 years – Presidential Aide Tells Senate

Maryam Uwais, the special adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on the National Social Investment Programme informed the National Assembly today that the programme received between 2016 and 2017 N175billion out of the N1 trillion approved in the budgets for the two years. Uwais clarification came after Senator Danjuma Goje, chairman of the Senate Committee on […]

The post Social Investment Programme Got N175bn In 2 years – Presidential Aide Tells Senate appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

