Social media campaign against cyber bullying launched in Egypt - Ahram Online — Nigeria Today

Social media campaign against cyber bullying launched in Egypt – Ahram Online
|
Ahram Online
|
Social media campaign against cyber bullying launched in Egypt
Ahram Online
The Greek campus at the American university in Cairo hosted the launch of a joint social media campaign by the National Council for Childhood and Motherhood (NCCM), under the hashtag #ImAgainstBullying, on Tuesday. The campaign comes under the umbrella …
Egypt, Russia resume direct flights two years after attack
Egypt, Russia resume flights halted after 2015 attack
Egypt's Exquisite Temples That Had To Be Moved
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!