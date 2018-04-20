Social media influencers compete to win an all-expense paid trip to Russia — Nigeria Today

Social media influencers compete to win an all-expense paid trip to Russia

Social media influencers compete to win an all-expense paid trip to Russia with a choice fan in the “#FlyLufthansaToRussia” contest.

Lufthansa Nigeria has launched the ‘#FlyLufthansaToRussia’ campaign to give customers an opportunity to experience Russia in all its glory. This exciting campaign is in partnership with selected social media influencers, who will join one lucky fan to Russia in June, 2018.

Award-winning tourism expert and CEO of Social Prefect Tours, Chiamaka Obuekwe (@socialprefect), has been selected as one of the three social media influencers, along with popular Nigerian comedian, Nosa Afolabi (@lasisielenu) and sports journalist, Bolarinwa Olajide (@iambolar).

“We are excited about this campaign and hope that a deserving fan gets the opportunity to visit Russia together with his/her favorite influencer. We look forward to welcoming them on board Lufthansa Premium Economy”, says Adenike Macaulay, Lufthansa Group, Sales Products and Programs Lead for Sub-Saharan Africa.

To participate, fans simply have to visit www.lufthansa.com to vote for their preferred choice amongst the selected social media influencers.

Voting automatically qualifies each participant for a chance to enjoy an all-expense paid trip to Russia with the winning influencer. Participants will also be receiving $50 discount vouchers for their next trip on Lufthansa as a thank you gift from the Influencers. The ‘Fly Lufthansa to Russia’ campaign starts on April 20, 2018 and runs till May 9, 2018.

Lufthansa offers daily flights from Lagos, Abuja and Port Harcourt via Frankfurt to over 200 destinations in Europe, USA, Canada and beyond.

######

For further information, please contact:

Tayo

[email protected]

The post Social media influencers compete to win an all-expense paid trip to Russia appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

