SociaLigaMD2: Excitement As The SociaLiga Prepares For First Ever Lagos Mainland Event — Nigeria Today

#SociaLigaMD2: Excitement As The SociaLiga Prepares For First Ever Lagos Mainland Event

Lagos’ biggest celebration of sports, lifestyle and fun, The SociaLiga, will be held on the Mainland for the first time ever when it returns on the 28th of April, 2018.

Previous editions of the impressive showcase have been held in venues like Children’s International School, Lekki and Campos Stadium, Lagos Island. Following a large clamor by fans, the SociaLiga train will be coming to the Mainland this month.

SociaLiga events are made up of mainly the Bet9ja SociaLiga, the biggest amateur football league in Nigeria, and a host of other side attractions.

The Bet9ja SociaLiga is made up of both male and female leagues. While the male league kicked off on Match Day 1, the female league will kick off on Match Day 2.

Asides football, SociaLiga events provide a great avenue for you to meet up with friends and have a great time. Our numerous games and side attractions are engaging, and provide a great atmosphere to bond with colleagues and loved ones.

There’s a wide array of vendors, from incredible food to beautiful fashion items, all for you. With an in-house DJ providing great music, you’re guaranteed an amazing time at all SociaLiga events.

SociaLiga Match Day 2 holds on the 28th of April, 2018, at the Lagos State Vocational Stadium, Isheri, Magodo. Tickets are available for purchase at 50% off at www.thesocialiga.com/tickets

