Sociedad thrash Atletico to leave Barca on brink of title - eNCA — Nigeria Today

eNCA

Sociedad thrash Atletico to leave Barca on brink of title
MADRID – Atletico Madrid slumped to a 3-0 defeat at resurgent Real Sociedad on Thursday which means runaway La Liga leaders Barcelona need one more victory to wrap up a 25th Spanish league title. Second-placed Atletico were outplayed by the Basques

