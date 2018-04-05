Society sees women involved in politics as loose – PDP Women Leader — Nigeria Today

Society sees women involved in politics as loose – PDP Women Leader

Most Nigerian women stay away from politics because society views those involved in the game as loose, Mrs. Martina Dakup, PDP Women Leader in Plateau, has said.

“A lot of women want to participate in politics; many of them want to be part of the decision making processes, but they are discouraged by society’s view of women who participate in politics,’’ Dakup told the News men on Thursday in Jos.

According to her, the Nigerian society still believes that women are supposed to remain at home and cater for their families and children.

“When you stray outside, the wrong impression will be created; people will assassinate your character and call you names.

“Only very bold women can openly participate in politics because there are so many negative cultural and traditional beliefs to contend with,’’ She said.

She identified other reasons for the poor participation of women in politics to include the lack of finance to support their ambitions.

“Seeking elective political positions involve a lot of money which most women do not have.

“Money is required for campaigns, rallies, mobilization of delegates for primary elections, allowances to agents during all stages of elections, and other logistics.

“So much money is also required for publicity, entertainment and other activities before, during and after elections,’’ she noted.

Dakup also decried the prevalence of violence during elections, saying that the vice had always discouraged women from seeking elective offices.

“Most politicians sponsor thugs to disrupt elections and cause confusion. In most cases, people get injured or even killed. Such situations scare women,’’ she explained.

The women leader also said that most husbands were not willing to allow their wives to keep late nights which were usually inevitable during political meetings.

“Most political meetings hold in the night and drag to the early hours of the next day. Husbands hardly accept situations where their wives will spend such long moments away from home.

“If a woman is allowed to stay that long in one night, she is not likely to be allowed a second chance, no matter what the meeting is all about.

“Many women have lost their marriages because of their participation in politics. Clearly, it is not easy, especially for us on the Plateau,” she said.

Dakup, however, said that some women had braved the odds to be active in politics, and urged Nigerians to be more positive and supportive of such women.

“It is certainly not easy for women in politics, but those in it are making the sacrifices so that the society will be better for it,’’ she said.

Dakup said that the PDP was issuing free nomination forms to women to encourage them to seek elective positions, adding that women were also being mobilised to see politics more positively.

She said that women groups were also mobilising resources to support their colleagues to seek elective positions, and advised women interested in elective positions to venture out and benefit from such efforts.

Dakup said that the women wing of the PDP was organising workshops, symposia, seminars and occasional visits to rural areas to sensitise women on the need to be active in politics.

“What we have told them is that being appointed into positions is not enough. We have told them that women must seek elective positions and win seats that will empower them to be assertive,’’ she said.

