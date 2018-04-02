Soldiers Allegedly Beat Man To Death In Taraba — Nigeria Today

Soldiers Allegedly Beat Man To Death In Taraba

Some soldiers of the Nigerian Army attached to Operation Ayem Akpatuma (Cat Race) have allegedly beaten a 27 years old man, Yusufa Haruna, to death at Mbamga in Sarduana local government area of Taraba state.

The father of the deceased, Mr. Haruna Kurkal, who spoke with newsmen in Jalingo, the state capital on Monday, disclosed that trouble started when his late son had a misunderstanding with his girlfriend which resulted in a fight among them.

Kurkal further said that the parents of the girl (name withheld) reported the misunderstanding to the village head of the area, Jauro Saleh Abubakar, who asked the Sarkin Hausawa, Alhaji Ibrahim Bangari, to report the issue to soldiers.

He narrated that the soldiers on receipt of the complaint stormed his house looking for him and his son but they were not at home as they were on the farm.

“On Friday March 23rd, I was home in the evening when my daughter ran to me crying that soldiers beat Yusufa to death. “And few minutes later, I saw some of my relations carrying Yusufa on a motorcycle to my house. “He was unconscious as he was badly tortured. We quickly took him to the hospital where he was pronounced dead,” he said.

Haruna said the matter was reported to the police in Gembu who arrested the village head and the girl in question and have since brought them to Jalingo for further interrogation.

The deceased’s father who said they arrived Jalingo at the weekend said the village head and the girl were in custody of the police at the command headquarters in Jalingo, and that proper investigation is expected to commence on Tuesday after the Easter holiday.

