Soldiers, herdsmen, terrorizing my people – Taraba Gov — Nigeria Today

Soldiers, herdsmen, terrorizing my people – Taraba Gov

The Taraba State Governor, Darius Ishaku has cried out over what he described as the continued wave of attacks across the various communities in the state.

Ishaku addressed the media in Abuja shortly after the National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of the Peoples Democratic Party (APC).

He described Takum in southern Taraba as the worst hit, saying communities in the area are being harassed by herdsmen and soldiers on a daily basis.

The governor said, “In the southern part of Taraba, the military has been withdrawn, but that is not only the case. We are still being harassed by the herdsmen militia.

“The military has taken over the job of the police and bombarding peoples houses at 2:am, arresting youths and locking them up.

“Two of these youths were missing and we understand that they are with the military and being transferred to the Abuja military headquarters.

“I asked for the reason. Nobody has confronted me with the reason. All I was told was that they committed crime. Which crime nobody has told me about as the Chief Executive and Chief Security Officer of the state.

“Nobody has reported this to me. The police are not aware of this. The military have written to the Takum Local Government Chairman for him to report to them immediately to be arrested.

“I don’t know what is happening. The armed forces are not protecting the people against the killer herdsmen, but are now going around arresting the youths in the town”.

According to Governor Ishaku, the continued attacks and harassment have led to protests and demonstrations by various groups in the state, including women groups.

“The situation is getting really bad. I am now calling on the federal government ‎to call on the military to bring back those boys that were arrested and allow the police to do their job if indeed, they are criminals and to insist the military do what they are asked to do and that is to defend us. They should not allow us to be vulnerable”.

