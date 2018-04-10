Soldiers Injured By Boko Haram Cries Out From Sick Bed - "We've Been Abandoned" — Nigeria Today

Soldiers who sustained injuries in the fight against Boko Haram insurgents and are receiving medical attention at the 44, Army Referral Hospital, Kaduna, have complained about being left out in the recent special promotions for those fighting insurgents.

The soldiers spoke when Muhammad Muhammad, general officer commander (GOC), 1 division, Nigerian Army, Kaduna, visited them on their sick beds. The visit of the GOC was part of activities marking the annual West Africa Social Activities (WASA) which held at the parade ground of the 2 battalion, Ribadu cantonment, Kaduna, on Saturday.

The soldiers lamented that despite their sacrifices, they were not included among the over 3000 soldiers recently given special promotions. They also complained about their welfare, saying presently they are incapable of providing for their families. One of the soldiers told the GOC that his allowance was not paid between February and October 2017. Another soldier said he is currently incapacitated as he can no longer go for any operation to cater for his family.

He appealed to the authorities for financial assistance. While explaining that the visit was part of activities for the WASA, he said their complaints would be forwarded to the chief of army staff, who according to him, is very passionate about the welfare of soldiers and officers.

“I will make a case for you and I will get back to you,” he said.