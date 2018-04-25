Solidarity for Dino: Senate adjourns sitting, visits Melaye in hospital — Nigeria Today

Solidarity for Dino: Senate adjourns sitting, visits Melaye in hospital

The senate Wednesday adjourned plenary in a sign of solidarity with one of its own Dino Melaye who is currently recuperating in an Abuja hospital after aface-off with the Nigeria police force.

Senator Sam Anyanwu who moved the motion in honour of Senator Melaye also decried the refusal of the Police for not allowing an earlier senate delegation see the senator who is reportedly in coma.

Seconding Anyanwu’s motion on the matter, Senator Sunny Ugboji said a life threatening situation such as the one Mr. Melaye was going through deserved the attention of the senate.

While lending his voice to the motion, Senate President Bukola Saraki said the senate leadership was very concerned about the matter and would do everything in its powers to see it does not go beyond this point.

“The IGP should brief us tomorrow.

“I want to thank those who contributed. At times like this it is difficult to speak the truth because this is a violation on one, a violation on all of us, a violation on the institution and a violation on democracy.

“This action is a threat to the democracy we are all fighting for, “We are about to go into an election period, and if these are the kind of excesses we will see from those responsible to protect us, then it is a cause for concern.

“We must all condemn this action, we should not be spending our energy on things like this,” he said.

