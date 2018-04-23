Some Gmail users woke up to find spam sent from their accounts — Nigeria Today

Some Gmail users woke up to find spam sent from their accounts
Did you find spam in your Gmail sent folder? The good news is that you probably weren’t hacked. The bad news is Google isn’t sure what the problem is, but is working on it.
