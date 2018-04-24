 Someone is impersonating Ramsey Nouah on movie sets - Pulse Nigeria — Nigeria Today
Someone is impersonating Ramsey Nouah on movie sets – Pulse Nigeria

Posted on Apr 24, 2018 in Entertainment


Someone is impersonating Ramsey Nouah on movie sets
According to Nouah, while he is currently on set in Dubai, the impersonator is on a movie set in Lagos pretending to be him. Published: 2 minutes ago , Refreshed: 1 minute ago; Chidumga Izuzu. Print; eMail. play. 24/7 Live – Subscribe to the Pulse
Actor Ramsey Nouah Raises Impostor AlertGhafla!

