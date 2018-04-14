SON moves to end use of substandard materials — Nigeria Today

SON moves to end use of substandard materials

The Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) says it will ensure that materials used in construction of houses and other infrastructures meets Nigerian Industrial Standards (NIS).

Mr Osita Aboloma, Director-General SON, said this in Minna, while declaring open one-day Workshop for Dealers and Marketers of Building Materials tagged, “Shun Substandard Products-Save the Nation,’’ on Saturday in Minna.

Aboloma, who was represented by Hajiya Hauwa Yusuf, Deputy State Coordinator, said the workshop was to sensitise stakeholders on ways to end the use of substandard building materials across the country.

According to him, today’s event is in furtherance of the organisation’s collaboration with stakeholders in ensuring that materials used in buildings, bridges and structure conform to the NIS.

“As standard building materials will safeguard lives and property and will also ensure continual customer satisfaction, ‘’he said.

He, however, said that the commitment to ensure safety of lives and property in the society was a collective responsibility.

He said that the workshop was important as it would expose the stakeholders to the danger of displaying substandard products for sale.

Earlier, Mr Sunday Badewole, Niger Coordinator, SON, noted that some of the substandard building materials on display in the markets include ceramic tiles, galvanised sheets for roofing, mild steel nails, China doors,

Badewole, who was represented by Hajiya Hauwa Saidu, Head of Department, Chemical Technology, also said others are coated zinc alloy sheets, stone coated roof tiles, profile aluminum sheets, steel bars, cements, paints, cables, and locks, among others.

Also, Mr Chigozie Onwugbenu, a building materials dealer, commended SON for the initiative, while urging them to ensure that those promoting substandard products were brought to book.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the workshop was organised by SON in collaboration with Juella Global Nigeria Limited.

