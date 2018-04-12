 SON sets up monitoring unit on substandard products - TVC News — Nigeria Today
SON sets up monitoring unit on substandard products – TVC News

Posted on Apr 12, 2018 in Business


SON sets up monitoring unit on substandard products
The Standards Organisation of Nigeria now has a surveillance, investigation and monitoring unit inaugurated by the Director General of the agency. The mandate of the Unit to reduce the influx of substandard goods into the country by at least 30 per
Substandard Products Takes Over Nigerian markets – says SONNaija News

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

