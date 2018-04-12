SON sets up monitoring unit on substandard products - TVC News — Nigeria Today

SON sets up monitoring unit on substandard products – TVC News
SON sets up monitoring unit on substandard products
The Standards Organisation of Nigeria now has a surveillance, investigation and monitoring unit inaugurated by the Director General of the agency. The mandate of the Unit to reduce the influx of substandard goods into the country by at least 30 per …
Substandard Products Takes Over Nigerian markets – says SON
