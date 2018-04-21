Sonko suspends 30 procurement officials accused of graft - Capital FM Kenya — Nigeria Today

Sonko suspends 30 procurement officials accused of graft – Capital FM Kenya
Sonko suspends 30 procurement officials accused of graft
Sonko has said he is committed to seal all the corruption loopholes and will not spare anyone involved. By JEMIMAH MUENI, NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 21-30 Nairobi county procurement staff have been sent on forced leave by Governor Mike Sonko for allegedly …
