Sonos One speakers are getting a new splash of color later this year — Nigeria Today

Sonos One speakers are getting a new splash of color later this year
Today Sonos announced that it has partnered with Danish design brand Hay to produce colorful new limited-edition models of its Sonos One multiroom speakers, though the cost will be a little higher than the standard model.
