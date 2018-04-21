Sophia Momodu blast Follower for calling Davido’s 2-year-old daughter sexy — Nigeria Today

Sophia Momodu blast Follower for calling Davido’s 2-year-old daughter sexy

Sophia Momodu , the mother of Davido’s first child, Imade, has taken to her Instagram to question a follower who called her 2-year-old daughter sexy after a picture of the little girl was posted online.



Sophia who didn’t seem pleased about the comment took her time to reply the unidentified instagram user.

See photo and comments below:

Source – Akpraise

The post Sophia Momodu blast Follower for calling Davido’s 2-year-old daughter sexy appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

