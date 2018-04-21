 Sophia Momodu blast Follower for calling Davido’s 2-year-old daughter sexy — Nigeria Today
Sophia Momodu blast Follower for calling Davido’s 2-year-old daughter sexy

Posted on Apr 21, 2018

Sophia Momodu , the mother of Davido’s first child, Imade, has taken to her Instagram to question a follower who called her 2-year-old daughter sexy after a picture of the little girl was posted online.

Sophia who didn’t seem pleased about the comment took her time to reply the unidentified instagram user.

See photo and comments below:

 

