Sophia Momodu replies follower who said her daughter, Imade is sexy — Nigeria Today

Sophia Momodu replies follower who said her daughter, Imade is sexy

Sophia Momodu replies follower

Mama Imade, Davido’s baby mama, Sophia Momodu took to her Instagram page to share a lovely photo of her daughter, Imade and a follower thought the photo was ‘sexy’.

Mama Imade had shared the photo below with the caption:

Sometimes I send this pic with #YourJustTalking whenever I’m texting & I’m trying to make a point IMissMyBestFriend

While everyone else liked and gave the little girl some accolades, a follower decided to state that the toddler is “sexy” – this got Mama Imade all confused so she had to reprimand this follower…

See below:

Probably the follower didn’t understand the gravity of the ‘sexy’ she wrote…

