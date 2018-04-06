 South Africa court adjourns Zuma corruption case to June 8 — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

South Africa court adjourns Zuma corruption case to June 8

Posted on Apr 6, 2018 in News, South Africa | 0 comments

The Durban High Court adjourned until June 8 a case in which former South African president Jacob Zuma is accused of corruption in a $2.5 billion arms deal, Judge Themba Sishi said on Friday.

Zuma’s legal team and lawyers for the state agreed to the postponement to give both sides time to prepare their submissions relating to charges against Zuma including fraud, racketeering and money laundering, Reuters reports.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

The post South Africa court adjourns Zuma corruption case to June 8 appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.