South Africa court adjourns Zuma corruption case to June 8 — Nigeria Today

South Africa court adjourns Zuma corruption case to June 8

The Durban High Court adjourned until June 8 a case in which former South African president Jacob Zuma is accused of corruption in a $2.5 billion arms deal, Judge Themba Sishi said on Friday.

Zuma’s legal team and lawyers for the state agreed to the postponement to give both sides time to prepare their submissions relating to charges against Zuma including fraud, racketeering and money laundering, Reuters reports.

