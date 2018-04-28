 South African fuel prices to increase in May - Naija247news — Nigeria Today
South African fuel prices to increase in May – Naija247news

Posted on Apr 28, 2018 in Business


South African fuel prices to increase in May
JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) – The retail price of petrol in South Africa will rise by 3.4 percent from May 2, while the price of wholesale diesel will rise by 4.6 percent, the energy department said on Thursday. The price of petrol will rise by 49 cents to
