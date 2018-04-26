South African journalist attending training course dies in Cairo - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

South African journalist attending training course dies in Cairo – Vanguard
South African journalist attending training course dies in Cairo
Vanguard
By Josephine Agbonkhese, reporting from Cairo, Egypt A 34-year-old South African journalist, Miss Yadhana Jadoo, attending a three-week training course organised by the African Union of Journalists, AUJ, in collaboration with the Egyptian Ministry of …
Journalist and news editor, Yadhana Jadoo passes away
