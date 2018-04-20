South African major companies offer to solve plastic problem caused by bottled water consumption - Xinhua — Nigeria Today

South African major companies offer to solve plastic problem caused by bottled water consumption – Xinhua
|
South African major companies offer to solve plastic problem caused by bottled water consumption
Xinhua
CAPE TOWN, April 20 (Xinhua) — Major companies in South Africa have offered to solve the plastic problem caused by the surging bottled water consumption because of the severe drought in the country. Woolworths, one of South Africa's top retailers …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!