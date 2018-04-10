South African Pastor has his members in tears after he turns water to petrol — Nigeria Today

South African Pastor has his members in tears after he turns water to petrol

A South African pastor has led his congregation to tears after he allegedly turned water to petrol during one of their services – one Prophet Jacob is currently trending online after it was revealed that he made water turn to petrol in his Church.

According to a post shared on Facebook, the pastor had asked his members to bring bottles of water to church and asked those who believed that he could turned to waters to petrol, to come forward to altar so he could perform the miracle.

After praying ‘militantly’ and ‘instantly’, the colour and the smell of the water changed to petrol and this led the congregation to tears.

The post reads,

BREAKING NEWS… During our Friday Easter Convocation prophet Jacob asked people to bring bottles of water from their homes and surprisingly said “DO YOU BELIEVE WE CAN TURN THIS WATER INTO PETROL” ,continued by telling the congregation to bring the bottles on the alter and he prayed with militancy and instantly the color and the smell of the water change and caught fire which was so massive and people were moved into awe. #Believe it or not

#Miracles still happen today

#Share

