South Africa’s DJ Zinhle & daughter Kairo cover Destiny Magazine’s May 2018 Issue — Nigeria Today

South Africa’s DJ Zinhle & daughter Kairo cover Destiny Magazine’s May 2018 Issue

Posted on Apr 25, 2018 in Music | 0 comments

South African DJ Zinhle and her daughter Kairo Forbes are the latest cover stars for Destiny Magazine.

In her interview with the magazine, the DJ opens up about balancing her hectic entrepreneurial schedule with mothering 34-month-old daughter and her belief that good intentions, plus a little extra effort, always help swing things in one’s favour.

For more on DJ Zinhle visit www.destinyconnect.com

