South American countries back USA-Mexico-Canada 2026 World Cup bid — Nigeria Today

South American countries back USA-Mexico-Canada 2026 World Cup bid

2597, Argentina | AFP | The 10 countries of the South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL) officially gave their backing Friday for the joint bid from the United States, Mexico and Canada for the 2026 World Cup.

The CONMEBOL board announced in a statement that they had taken the decision “unanimously” to support the North American candidacy for the tournament.

“The countries of America, we have numerous historical links and we have a conviction: South American football can and must contribute to the development of football in the American hemisphere, acknowledging that the sport is a powerful integrating force,” said CONMEBOL president Alejandro Dominguez.

The North American joint bid is competing against Morocco for the right to host the 2026 World Cup, which is set to feature 48 teams.

“The United Bid of Canada, Mexico and the United States is grateful for today’s endorsement by CONMEBOL,” the North American bid group said in a statement.

“This announcement builds on the support of (the Central American Football Union’s) six voting member associations that the united bid was honored to receive in March.

“We look forward to continuing our conversations with member associations around the world, highlighting the operational and economic certainty of our bid for the entire FIFA family.”

The 211 FIFA member countries will choose the winning bid in Moscow in June.

Mexico hosted the World Cup in 1970 and again in 1986, while the United States hosted the 1994 finals.

Share on: WhatsApp

The post South American countries back USA-Mexico-Canada 2026 World Cup bid appeared first on The Independent Uganda:.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Independent Uganda:. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

