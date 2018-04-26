South-East APC commend governors for adopting Buhari for 2nd term — Nigeria Today

South-East APC commend governors for adopting Buhari for 2nd term

The leaders of South-East All Progressives Congress (APC) have commendation APC governors for unanimously adopting President Muhammadu Buhari for a second term.

They made the commendation in a communiqué issued after the meeting of the leaders of APC in that region in Enugu on Thursday.

The communiqué, unanimously passed by the leaders, was signed by the National Vice-Chairman South-East of APC, Chief Emma Eneukwu and South-East Zonal Publicity Secretary of APC, Chief Hycienth Ngwu.

The leaders urged South-East governors and the entire people of the zone to support the re-election bid of Buhari.

“We urge the South-East governors and all the good people of the zone to support President Buhari, to pave the way for the Igbo Presidency in 2023.

“We commend the President for his massive infrastructure developments, ongoing in the South-East.

“We commend our members in the national working committee and our state chairmen for the peace and progress they have brought to the party in the zone.

“We, hereby, pass a vote of confidence on them (members in the national working committee from the zone and state chairmen of the party),’’ it said.

The meeting was attended by APC stalwarts in the zone, including the Minister of Science and Technology, Dr Ogbonnaya Onu and Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige.

Other are:Deputy Governor of Imo, Chief Eze Madumere and Director-General of Voice of Nigeria (VON), Chief Osita Okechukwu.

Sen. Andy Uba; Sen. C. Ogbunoji; Sen. Ben Uwajumogu; the Leader of South-East APC Caucus in House of Representatives, Chief Raphael Igbokwe also attended the meeting.

The meeting also include: National Organising Secretary, Sen. Osita Izunaso; National Auditor, Dr George Moghalu; Deputy National Women Leader, Chief Tina Adike; Sen. Ifeanyi Araraume; Sen. Emma Agboti and Sen. Chris Nwankwo.

The rest are: former Governor of old Anambra, Chief Jim Nwobodo; former Governor of Ebonyi , Chief Martin Elechi; national officers of the party from the South-East states.

State chairmen of the party in the zone and prominent party leaders in the zone also attended the meeting.

NAN

The post South-East APC commend governors for adopting Buhari for 2nd term appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

