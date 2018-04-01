South Korea deploys warship to Ghana after pirates kidnap sailors - The New Indian Express — Nigeria Today

South Korea deploys warship to Ghana after pirates kidnap sailors – The New Indian Express
South Korea deploys warship to Ghana after pirates kidnap sailors
The New Indian Express
SEOUL: South Korea has deployed an anti-piracy warship to the sea off Ghana after three South Korean sailors were kidnapped by pirates, Seoul's foreign ministry said today. The 500-tonne Marine 711 with about 40 Ghanaian and three South Korean sailors …
