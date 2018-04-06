South Korea's Former President Jailed 24 Years For Corruption - CHANNELS TELEVISION — Nigeria Today

South Korea’s Former President Jailed 24 Years For Corruption – CHANNELS TELEVISION
South Korea's Former President Jailed 24 Years For Corruption
This file photo taken on March 4, 2013, shows South Korea's President Park Geun-Hye bowing after addressing the nation at the presidential Blue House in Seoul. Park Geun-Hye was found guilty of abuse of power, bribery and coercion by a Seoul court on …
