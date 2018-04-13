South Sudan: Proposed Envoy Tells US Senate Panel He's Ready for the Job - AllAfrica.com — Nigeria Today

South Sudan: Proposed Envoy Tells US Senate Panel He’s Ready for the Job – AllAfrica.com
|
Independent Newspapers Limited
|
South Sudan: Proposed Envoy Tells US Senate Panel He's Ready for the Job
AllAfrica.com
Thomas Hushek, nominated as U.S. ambassador to South Sudan, told a Senate panel Wednesday that he is ready for the job despite the war-torn, impoverished East African country's complexities. "If confirmed, I will press the leaders of all parties to the …
South Sudan conflict claims lives of 99 aid workers – UN
South Sudan: Shelter & NFI Cluster Pipeline Snapshot, March 2018
South Sudan Hopes New Trade Policy Framework Will Boost Regional Trade
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!