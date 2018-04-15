South Sudan Rebels Say They Have Freed Seven Aid Workers - U.S. News & World Report — Nigeria Today

South Sudan Rebels Say They Have Freed Seven Aid Workers – U.S. News & World Report
|
South Sudan Rebels Say They Have Freed Seven Aid Workers
U.S. News & World Report
JUBA (Reuters) – South Sudan's rebels said on Sunday they had released seven aid workers detained for nearly three weeks in the country's Central Equatoria region on accusations of spying for the government. Rebel spokesman Lam Paul Gabriel told …
